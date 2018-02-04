Three-year old girl dies after two-car collision in Kildare

A three-year old girl injured in a car crash last week has died from her injuries. The child’s father, who was driving the car she was in, remains in hospital.

The collision, involving two cars, occurred in Co Kildare last Thursday morning.

The vehicles collided at about 8:05am on the R413 Brannockstown to Kilcullen Road.

The emergency services attended the scene and the girl was taken by ambulance to Naas General Hospital. She was subsequently transferred to the Children’s University Hospital, Temple St, Dublin.

However, efforts to save her were not successful and she was pronounced dead on Sunday morning.

Gardaí in Naas have repeated their appeal for any witnesses to the fatal crash to come forward.