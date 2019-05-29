Three murders in eight days ‘unacceptable’, Minister for Justice says

The gangland murder of man in Dublin yesterday has been described as a matter of “great concern”, by Minister for Justice Chalie Flanagan.

Hamid Sanambar, originally from Iran, was Dublin’s third gangland murder victim in eight days. He was shot dead when he called to the family home of a man killed last week to sympathise with that man’s next of kin. He was gunned down on Kilbarron Avenue, Coolock, north Dublin, at about 3.30pm on Tuesday.

“Its unacceptable in any part of the country that we would have three murders in such a short space of time,” Mr Flanagan said.

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan has said he is satisfied gardaí have sufficient resources to bring those responsible for three recent murders to justice.

Mr Flanagan this morning said that he has spoken with senior gardai in the wake of the killings and that “I’m satisfied that resources they are deploying to the area will be such as to bring the killers to justice.”

He said that “the matter of resources and operational issues are ones for the Garda Síochana. These are issues that are under review and I’m satisfied that the garda commissioner and his team will make appropriate resources available.”

Mr Flanagan was speaking this morning at the launch of the 2018 annual report of the victim support at court service at the Criminal Courts of Justice.

He said he will visit the area where a man was shot dead yesterday, and urged those with information to come forward.

“I agree with the gardai that anyone in the area with information should come forward and provide that information to an garda siochana. That evidence will be required. I’m satisfied that there will be a relentless pursuit on the part of the gardai to bring these killers to justice.

He said that he has also spoken with his cabinet colleagues Richard Bruton and Finian McGrath, in whose constituency the killings have taken place.

A gang of three masked men stepped from a vehicle and shot him dead outside the home of Sean Little, the 22-year-old man killed in a gun attack last Tuesday in north Co Dublin.

Mr Sanambar had visited the scene of Mr Little’s murder last week. The 42-year-old was regarded by the Garda as a violent gang member who had previously been paid to carry out murders on behalf of an organised crime gang in Dublin. Gardaí believe he was likely shot by his own associates – a drugs gang based in Finglas, north Dublin.

Members of the Finglas gang are suspects for the murder of Mr Little last Tuesday week near Walshestown in north Co Dublin. Its members are also suspects for the murder of Jordan Davis (22) in Darndale, north Dublin, last Wednesday, and Zach Parker (23) in Swords, north Co Dublin, in January.

All four deceased men knew each other through their involvement in the drugs trade, and were linked to the Finglas-based gang or sourced drugs from it.

Gardaí suspect members of that Finglas gang were responsible for all the murders, although the exact links between the killings remain unclear.

Mr Sanambar’s killers shot him in the head before speeding away in a waiting vehicle. That car, a silver Toyota Avensis 04 D 71806, was later found on fire at Castletimon Gardens about 1.5km from the murder scene.

The killing comes at a time when gardaí are dealing with three violent feuds in Dublin and one in Drogheda, Co Louth.

While associated with Dublin-based criminals, and having worked closely with Mr Little of late, Mr Sanambar had previous addresses in several parts of Ireland, including Cork and more recently in Longford.

Having come to Ireland as an asylum seeker, he was granted permission to remain here, and had been living in the Republic since he was in his 30s.

In 2015 he was convicted for his role in the 2012 robbery of a brothel in which cash, laptops and phones to the value of about €5,000 were stolen.