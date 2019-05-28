Two killed in Offaly collision were father and son (5)

The driver who was killed in a serious car crash in Co Offaly, was the father of the five-year-old boy killed, and the two other children injured in the collision.

The father, a man in his 30s, and his five-year-old son, were killed when their car collided with an articulated truck on Monday.

The crash occurred at about 5pm, at Scrubb, Killeigh in Tullamore, Co Offaly.

His nine-year-old daughter was also seriously injured in the crash, and remains in a critical condition, according to a Garda spokeswoman. An older son (8) was injured and described as in a serious condition on Tuesday morning.

The girl was airlifted to Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin, Dublin on Monday, and the boy (8) was taken to Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore. The driver of the truck was also taken to the same hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries.

Local sources said they believe the family injured in the crash were not from the Killeigh area.

Killeigh parish priest Fr John Stapleton led prayers for the victims of Monday’s car crash at services in the local church.

“When news of the accident came through it set off shock waves,” he told Midlands 103 radio.

“When we saw the helicopters we knew it was serious. We do not know who they are or where they’re from, but we are praying for them and their families.

“We will also be praying for the first responders. I am always conscious of them and the difficulties they face.”

Local councillor Tony McCormack pointed out the stretch of road on which the accident occurred is not known for accidents. Once a full investigation has been carried out then lessons will have to be learned, he said.

On Monday gardaí had closed off the road, with diversions in place, while forensic collision investigators examined the scene.

Gardai are appealing for anyone with information to contact Tullamore Garda station on 057-932 7600, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111.