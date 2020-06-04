Search continues in Drogheda for young boy believed to have fallen into River Boyne

Searches for a young boy who is believed to have fallen into the River Boyne in Drogheda will continue on Thursday morning.

Gardaí responded to reports that a boy had fallen into the river at the Bridge of Peace at 10.15pm on Wednesday.

An extensive search was carried out by gardaí and the emergency services into the early hours of Thursday but the boy was not located. Gardaí said searches are set to continue on Thursday morning.