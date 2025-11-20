Garda arrested over missing drugs released without charge

The cannabis, believed to be worth around €100,000, had previously been seized in a garda operation which resulted in the arrest of one suspect. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

A garda who was yesterday arrested by anti-corruption officers after a large quantity of drugs went missing from an evidence locker last year has been released without charge.

The garda was immediately placed on suspension from duty on his release.

The cannabis, believed to be worth around €100,000, had previously been seized in a garda operation which resulted in the arrest of one suspect.

The seizure, amounting to several kilograms of the drugs, was placed in secure storage in a Garda station in the Leinster area. A short time later, it was discovered to be missing.

The incident occurred last year and has been under investigation since by the Garda’s Anti-Corruption Unit and the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Gardaí from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau investigating related alleged offences also arrested five other people on Wednesday.

The five, who are not members of An Garda Síochána, were also released without charge.

The Garda press office said that investigations, which are being led by a senior investigating officer from the Eastern Region, are continuing at this time.

Files will be prepared for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.