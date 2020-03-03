Teenager arrested following shooting in Co Tipperary

Ateenager has been arrested following a shooting incident in Co Tipperary last night.

Gardai received reports of shots fired outside a house in the Mullinahone area at around 10.30pm.

It is understood a number of people were in the house at the time but no one was injured.

Gardaí recovered a number of spent casings from the scene.

Local gardaí and members of the Armed Support Unit later arrested a man in his late teens a short time later.

A number of licenced firearms and ammunition were seized.

The youth is currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939 at Clonmel Garda station.

More to follow.