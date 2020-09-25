Targeted checkpoints in Donegal to oversee adherence to Level 3 restrictions

High-visibility gardaí and targeted checkpoints are to be rolled out across Co Donegal to oversee adherence to the increased level of public health restrictions.

Operation Fanacht will commence from midnight on Friday to coincide with the county’s escalation to level 3 of the Government’s plan for living with Covid-19.

It will see a high level of garda activity to support the public health guidelines, particularly in relation to social distancing and gathering in large groups at amenities and open spaces.

Outlining plans on Friday, gardaí said targeted checkpoints will also be established throughout the county.

“An Garda Síochána wants to remind everyone that people are being encouraged not to travel out of or into the county of Donegal unless absolutely necessary,” it said in a statement.

The operation is to be supplemented by personnel from nearby counties, particularly Leitrim and Sligo.

Co-operation will also continue with the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) through rolling cross-border checkpoints in various locations.

‘Policing by consent’

As it issued its statement, gardaí again repeated its policy of adopting a graduated response based on “policing by consent” with an emphasis on engagement, education and encouragement, and the use of enforcement only as a last resort.

Although they will be encouraging members of the public to adhere to appeals to limit travel they are unable to enforce such measures as they are not penal regulations.

“We all have a role individually and collectively in protecting ourselves, our families, our communities and the most vulnerable,” said Deputy Commissioner for Policing and Security, John Twomey.

“It is vital that we all play our part to help reduce the spread of Covid-19 by adhering to the public health regulations and guidelines. An Garda Síochána will do its part in keeping people safe. Operation Fanacht is intended to work with communities to support public health measures.”

Gardaí have also reminded those in fear of domestic abuse to seek assistance.

Meanwhile, Operation Navigation, which focuses on compliance with public health regulations by licensed premises, will continue nationwide.