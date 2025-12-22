Accused to be tried at Central Criminal Court over alleged murder of Ukrainian teen

Vadym Davydenko was killed in Dublin only days after fleeing Kyiv

A Somali national accused of murdering Ukrainian teen Vadym Davydenko in care in Dublin will be tried in the Central Criminal Court.

Vadym (17) was stabbed on October 15th at a 24-hour Donaghmede care facility days after fleeing Kyiv.

On Monday, the accused (aged 17 according to his charge) again appeared at the Dublin Children’s Court before Judge Paul Kelly via video link from the Oberstown Children Detention Campus.

He listened to the proceedings with the assistance of an interpreter.

State solicitor Brian Coveney said the Director of Public Prosecutions has issued a direction for the accused to be tried on indictment in the Central Criminal Court.

Asked whether there were further charges – a possibility previously suggested – Mr Coveney said: “Not at this juncture.”

A book of evidence must be served before a case is transferred to a higher court.

Mr Coveney sought a four-week adjournment, with consent indicated by defence solicitor Andrew Walsh.

The accused spoke to indicate he understood and to thank the judge.

Judge Kelly remanded him in continuing custody. He is scheduled to appear again at the Children’s Court on January 19th via video link unless the book of evidence is ready earlier.

A solicitor for Tusla, the child and family agency, was present for the hearing, as the accused remains in care.

At his last appearance, the accused sought forgiveness and claimed his documents were false.

His defence acknowledged the doubts over his age. A psychiatric report was also ordered.

When told the document with his date of birth still had to be confirmed, the accused replied that it was “not real”, adding his “country has gone to bits and anyone can make a document to say they are 17”.

His identity cannot be released while the case proceeds on the basis that he is a minor. No further information was given to the court on Monday regarding efforts to verify his identity documents.

Since November, Detective Sergeant Mark Quill has been in contact with Somali authorities through the embassy in Brussels.

He said previously: “We are trying to expedite matters as quickly as possible, but unfortunately we’re in the hands of the Somalian authorities to confirm them for us. We are making as many requests as possible to get engagement, but it’s one-way at the moment, unfortunately.”

The judge agreed it made sense to proceed as though the defendant was still a child in law.

The accused, who has not applied for bail or entered a plea, had said: “I would like to send my condolences and ask for forgiveness for the child.”