Second gun attack in Ballymun in three days

Gardaí have recovered a sawn-off shotgun they believe was used to attack a house in Ballymun in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Two shots were fired through the upstairs window of a house on Shangan Terrace just before 3am. Nobody was injured.

It is the second gun attack on the residential street in recent days. Shots were fired at another Shangan Terrace house at 4am on Friday morning. It is believed both incidents are related to a local feud.

Three males were seen running from the scene of the most recent shooting. It is understood the firearm was located close to the scene along with two spent shotgun cartridges. Gardaí say the items will be forensically examined and that investigations are continuing.

“Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Ballymun Garda station on 01 666 64400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111,” a spokesman said.