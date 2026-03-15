Man left in critical condition in Belfast prompting witness appeal

A man has been left in ‘critical condition’ following an incident in Belfast, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has said.

A man has been left in a critical condition following an incident in Belfast, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has said.

Links between the injured man and a previous assault that took place in the area are being investigated by detectives.

The Northern Irish police are appealing for witnesses and information from anyone who was in the vicinity of where the man was found in Castle Place and Royal Avenue on Saturday.

The PSNI said the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service requested assistance from its officers to attend the area at 4:40pm on Saturday, March 14th.

“On arrival, an unconscious male had been located and was being provided with medical treatment by ambulance staff,” they said in a statement.

The man was brought to hospital and remained in a critical condition on Sunday.

The PSNI said its officers were attempting to establish the events leading up to the injuries and were “exploring a possible link” to an assault that was reported to police ten minutes previously in the vicinity.

Witnesses and those with any information in relation to the incident are asked to make contact.