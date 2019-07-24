Greystones man charged with 23 counts of theft

A Co Wicklow man was charged with 23 counts of theft at a Dublin court on Wednesday following an investigation by the State’s corporate law watchdog.

Sean O’Neill (72) of St Kilian’s, Blacklion in Greystones appeared before Dún Laoghaire District Court on Wednesday morning charged with offences contrary to Section 4 of the Criminal Justice (Theft & Fraud) Offences Act 2001.

He was charged prior to his court appearance by Det Garda Miriam Redican of the Garda Bureau of Fraud Investigation who is attached to the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement. The ODCE said in a statement that the man was charged following directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Among the offences the Wicklow man is accused of the alleged theft of €479.70, the property of the Department of Social Protection, at Bank of Ireland on College Green in Dublin 2 on May 10th, 2013.

He is also accused of stealing a further €600, which was the property of the Department of Social Protection at the same bank on May 27th, 2013 and a further €2,000 on June 7th, 2013.

Mr O’Neill was remanded to the Criminal Court of Justice to September 10th.