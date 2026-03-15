Crime & Law

Flock of lambs found dead with ‘deliberately broken’ necks

Police describe incident as ‘shocking crime’

The Police Service of Northern Ireland is investigating an apparent deliberate killing of 13 lambs. File photograph
The Police Service of Northern Ireland is investigating an apparent deliberate killing of 13 lambs. File photograph
Hugh Dooley
Sun Mar 15 2026 - 14:331 MIN READ

A flock of 13 lambs has been found dead with their necks appearing to have been “deliberately broken” the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has said.

The Northern Irish police are appealing for witnesses and information from anyone who was in the vicinity of Rostrevor, Co Down, on Friday night or Saturday morning.

Inspector Reynolds of the PSNI said the force received a report that the lambs were killed at a farm on Drumsesk Road in Rostrevor between 7pm on Friday and 7.45am on Saturday.

“It appears that their necks had been deliberately broken,” the PSNI Inspector said.

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“This is a shocking crime, and we would be keen to hear from anyone who noticed anything unusual in the area during the times above.”

Reynolds said enquiries into the incident were “ongoing” and urged anyone who has information to make contact.

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