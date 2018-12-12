Pensioner dead after punch and fall in home

Gardaí believe a pensioner who died in his home was assaulted and sustained fatal injuries when he fell.

A man who was being questioned about the incident has since been released without charge. The 33-year-old suspect was known to the dead man.

Gardaí believe the victim was assaulted before falling down the stairs and suffering fatal injuries.

The suspect was arrested for questioning at Ashbourne Garda station under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

However, he was released on Wednesday without charge and a file on the case is being prepared for the DPP.

The emergency services were alerted in the early hours of Tuesday morning to the death of the 65-year-old at his home in Ashbourne, Co Meath.

At approximately 12.30am, gardaí and an ambulance were called to a house at Johnswood Drive.

The victim was discovered unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was taken to the city morgue where a post mortem was carried out on Wednesday.

The house was preserved for a technical examination and the Garda’s inquiry into the man’s death is continuing.