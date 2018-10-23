Partner of Amanda Carroll charged with her murder

A 34-year-old man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with murdering his partner Amanda Carroll who was found dead in her apartment in Dublin on Sunday.

The 32-year-old mother-of-two was discovered at her home in Homestead Court, Quarry Road, Cabra, Dublin 7 shortly after 2.30pm on Sunday.

The scene was preserved for an examination by the Garda Technical Bureau. A postmortem found she sustained serious injuries.

Electrician Sean Nolan (34), Ashington Crescent, Navan Road, Dublin was arrested on Sunday and detained at Mountjoy Garda station under Section 4, of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He was charged shortly after 1am and brought before Dublin District Court on Tuesday morning charged with Ms Carroll’s murder.

In a hearing that lasted only a few minutes, Detective Garda Aidan Flanagan said that when the charge was put to Mr Nolan “he made no reply”.

The district court cannot grant bail in murders cases and defence solicitor Yvonne Bambury said there was consent to him being remanded in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on October 30th..

Dressed in a black hooded top and white T-shirt, the accused stood silently with his arms folded during the brief hearing.

Legal aid was granted to Mr Nolan, who has not yet indicated how he will plead.

Due to the nature of the charge a bail application would have to be brought before the High Court.

Ms Carroll, who was originally from the north inner city, had worked in Marino, in Dublin. The former child-development student had lived at Homestead Court Apartments for the past 11 years.

She had a 16-year-old son and another child aged four.