Murder investigation under way into Dublin woman’s death

Gardaí have launched a murder investigation after determining a young mother found dead in her north Dublin home on Sunday died of strangulation.

Amanda Carroll (33) was found by a relative shortly after 2.30pm at her apartment in Homestead Court, Quarry Road, Cabra, Dublin 7. There were no signs of a break-in.

A man in his mid-30s, who is believed to be known to the woman, remains in Garda custody in relation to the incident. He was arrested by gardaí on Sunday afternoon and is currently being detained at Mountjoy Garda station.

The man must be charged or released by 1am on Tuesday morning. Gardaí are not looking for anyone in relation to Ms Carroll’s death.

On Monday, the State Pathologist’s office reported a postmortem determined the mother-of-two died from strangulation. She also had some facial injuries.

Ms Carroll’s children are aged five and 16.

Local residents and neighbours paid tribute to Ms Carroll on Monday. It is understood she had been living in the complex for a number of years. She had previously studied child development at Marino College.

“It’s just very shocking, I’m absolutely disgusted with it. I’m stuck for words. I knew her personally. The girl was always toddling in and out with her kids, it’s just shocking,” one neighbour said.

“She was a lovely girl, real bubbly. She was well liked here, you’d hear her before you’d see her. It’s sad.”

A woman who lived close to Ms Carroll’s apartment said she heard shouting on Sunday afternoon. “At three o’clock yesterday we were home, all of a sudden I heard her son screaming,” she said.

“She was always very nice to me . . . she was a lovely lady.”

An elderly neighbour said: “I knew her to see and say hello to, she was lovely. It’s an awful situation. It’s the children I feel sorry for.

“It’s usually a very quiet area, they’re all very nice neighbours. All the neighbours are shocked. It’s like a big family.”

Local Labour councillor Brendan Carr said the local community was “stunned”.

“Everyone is shocked, no can understand how or why this happened. It’s a very peaceful, quiet road. It’s a very tight-knit community there with never anything like this before. Speaking to people around there, no one can get a handle on this,” he said.

“I am urging anyone with any information at all to go straight to the gardaí.”

Sinn Féin leader and Dublin Central TD Mary Lou McDonald said: “Shock and sadness in Cabra today at the death of Amanda Carroll. Everyone thinking of her children and wider family. A nightmare.

“So much more to be said on violence against women. For today we are quietly in solidarity with this young lost life and her traumatised family.”