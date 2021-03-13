Over €100,000 worth of cannabis and cocaine seized in Galway

Cocaine and cannabis valued at more than €100,000 has been seized in two separate operations in Co Galway.

Gardaí said they seized €40,000 worth of suspected cannabis plants and cannabis herb and arrested one man during a search operation in Ardrahan, Co Galway on Friday afternoon.

At approximately 5.30pm, gardaí attached to the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search under warrant at a premises at Ardrahan.

During the course of the search cannabis plants with an estimated street value of €20,000 and cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €20,000 was seized.

A man , aged in his late 40s, was arrested at the scene and was detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at Galway Garda station.

He has since been charged in relation to the incident, released on station bail and is due to appear at Galway District Court on Monday, March 22nd.

Cocaine seizure

In an unrelated operation, gardaí seized €70,000 worth of suspected cocaine and arrested one man during a search operation in Galway on Friday evening.

At approximately 10.30pm, gardaí attached to the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search under warrant at a premises on the Headford Road in Galway.

During the course of the search €70,000 worth of suspected cocaine, divided into separate deals, was seized. A variety of drug paraphernalia was also seized during the search operation. The drugs will now be sent for analysis.

One man, aged in his 30s, was arrested and was being detained on Saturday under section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, in Galway Garda station.