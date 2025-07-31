‘We are heartbroken’: Gardaí conclude search related to missing Fiona Sinnott in Wexford

Fiona Sinnott was last seen in Broadway, Co Wexford, in February 1998

Gardaí have concluded a search of a parcel of land in south Wexford as part of the Fiona Sinnott murder investigation.

The operation in Killinick took place from Thursday morning, close to where Ms Sinnott went missing.

Ms Sinnott, the mother of an infant daughter, lived at Ballyhitt, Broadway, at the time of her disappearance and was last seen socialising in Butler’s pub on February 8th, 1998 with friends.

Gardaí have confirmed that the search and excavation finished on Thursday afternoon without success.

Family members met with Garda representatives at approximately 4pm and said they were “devastated” that there had been no breakthrough after 27 years.

Her family is appealing to anyone with knowledge relating to her disappearance to contact the Gardaí.

Fiona’s sister, Diane said: “We, as a family, are heartbroken but we will not give up. The Gardaí are also devastated that this latest search did not bring up anything. They are as devastated as we are. The Gardaí say they will not give up and they will continue to try and locate Fiona. We, as a family, will also not give up. We move on. Perhaps the next search will bring a conclusion,” she added.

The parcel of land close to the village was sealed off on Thursday morning, with heavy machinery and drones used to carry out a full technical and forensic examination of the site.

This has been one of the longest running investigations in Wexford, with gardaí collating thousands of documents, reports, along with interviews as they try to bring closure for the family.

Gardaí upgraded their investigation to murder, carrying out a significant amount of enquiries and interviews into the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

During the course of the investigation and searches carried out over different intervals, Wexford Gardaí also interviewed six people in relation to the investigation all of whom were released without charge.

The last confirmed sighting of Fiona Sinnot was when the 19-year-old left the pub.

A motorist said they saw a man and a woman on the road near Kisha Cross, a short distance from the pub, at around midnight. There were also two males in their late teens or early 20s close by.

None of these four people have ever come forward, and gardaí said they are “anxious to trace them or anyone who was in the vicinity who did not, or could not, come forward at the time”.

A renewed appeal for witnesses was made in February 2023, on the 25th anniversary of Ms Sinnott’s disappearance.

Gardaí on Thursday said a search operation on open ground was set to begin at a location in Co Wexford. The area will be subject to excavation, technical and forensic examinations over the coming days. Road closures will be in place, and diversions will be in operation, the force said.

Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone with any information who has not spoken to the force to come forward.

Any person who may have previously felt they could not provide gardaí with all the information they had is urged to contact Wexford Garda station on 053 9165200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.