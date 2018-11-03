One man released in David Boland homicide investigation

One of two men being questioned over a fatal stabbing in Athy, Co Kildare, has been released without charge.

Gardaí said a file will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions on the 21-year-old, who was detained at Kildare Garda Station in connection with the death of David Boland (34) from nearby Nurney.

Another man, aged in his 20s, who was arrested on Friday morning and is being questioned at Naas Garda station, remains in custody.

It is expected he will be either charged or released later on Saturday.

An investigation into the circumstances leading up to the fatal attack on Mr Boland in the early hours of the morning is continuing.

It is understood the victim, a father, was stabbed four times outside a clothes shop on the town’s Duke Street early on Thursday.

He was found him with severe injuries on the pavement just before 6am and contacted emergency services. He was taken to the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise, but died from his injuries.

Unconfirmed reports suggested Mr Boland may have been passing the area when he was stabbed.

A party was said to have been taking place at a flat above the shop, accessed through a nearby laneway. Gardaí said a number of people were in the vicinity when the attack took place.

Gardaí are appealing in particular to motorists and drivers of white delivery vans who were in the vicinity of Duke St at approximately 5.30am on the morning of November 1st, 2018 to contact Athy Garda Station on 059-8634210, the Garda Confidential line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.