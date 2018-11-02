Woman held after ‘mutilated’ man’s body found at Foxrock house

A woman has been arrested in connection with the discovery of the “mutilated” body of a man at a house in Foxrock, Dublin, on Thursday night.

The body of the man, who is aged in his 20s, was found with severe stab wounds. He is believed to have been killed in the upstairs bedroom of the house in the Tudor Lawns estate.

The crime scene was described as “especially gruesome and messy” by a Garda source. It is understood the man’s body had been mutilated although it is not clear if this occurred before or after his death.

Gardaí outside a house in Tudor Lawns in Foxrock, Co Dublin. Photograph: Collins

A woman in her 40s has been arrested in relation to the investigation. She is being held at Dún Laoghaire Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Both victim and suspect are understood to be from Ghana.

Gardaí from the Technical Bureau are examining the scene and taking photographs.

The Deputy State Pathologist Linda Mulligan visited the scene this afternoon and the body is expected to be removed from the scene shortly for autopsy.

This morning Assistant Garda Commissioner for the Dublin Metropolitan region Pat Leahy held a case conference with gardaí at the scene.

The scene in Foxrock on Friday morning. Photograph: Conor Gallagher/The Irish Times

The house is owned by an Irish man who rents it to tenants from Ireland and Africa. There has been a large turnover of tenants in recent years, neighbours said.

According to neighbours large parties were regularly held in the house with many people coming and going. Gardaí from Cabinteely have been called to the property on several previous occasions to deal with public order incidents.

One neighbour said gardaí visited the house at about 3.30pm on Thursday for a period before leaving.

It is believed the suspect and the victim were well-known to each other. One line of enquiry is he was killed following an argument.

At 11.30pm on Thursday emergency services including gardaí and a fire brigade arrived on the scene. The victim was pronounced dead a short time later.

On Friday morning residents in the quiet housing estate took down Halloween decorations outside the neighbouring homes out of respect.

“I heard about half eleven last night. I was taking my make-up off and saw there were flashing lights and a great big firetruck and squad cars and a critical care ambulance,” said a woman who lives several doors up.

“When I saw the crime ticker tape this morning I knew it was a crime scene.”

She said the owner of the house was about 45 years-of-age and there were several renters “coming and going.”