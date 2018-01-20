Murder investigation starts after man found dead in Beflast flat

A murder investigation has started in Belfast after a 53-year-old man was found dead in a flat in the east of the city.

Police and paramedics were called to the flat in the London Road area shortly before 10am. The man was found in the living room but pronounced dead a short time later.

The officer leading the investigation, Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Boyce said: “The victim appeared to have sustained a number of injuries to his head and face however a post mortem examination will be carried out to establish the exact cause of death.”

He said a 25-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. They remain in custody on Saturday afternoon.

Police appealed for witnesses, or anyone who may have information, to get in touch with the investigation team by calling 101, quoting reference 347 of 20/01/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.