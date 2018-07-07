Man (27) suffers serious head injuries in Waterford assault

A man in his twenties suffered serious head injuries during an assault in Waterford city early on Saturday.

The incident took place at junction of John Street and The Manor at approximately 3am.

The 27-year-old victim was taken to University Hospital in Waterford and subsequently Cork University Hospital where his condition is described as serious.

Gardai have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to contact Waterford Garda station at 051-305300, the Garda Confidential Line 1-800-666-111 or any Garda station.