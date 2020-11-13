Men caught in Continuity IRA bugging operation jailed

Seven men caught in a MI5 bugging operation targeting the Continuity IRA have been handed prison sentences totalling 33 years.

The defendants pleaded guilty at Belfast Crown Court in January this year to charges arising from of a covert MI5 surveillance operation against the Continuity IRA in Newry almost six years ago,

Patrick Joseph ‘Mooch’ Blair (65), of Lissara Heights, Warrenpoint, Co Down; Joseph Matthew Lynch (79), of Beechgrove Avenue, Weston, Co Limerick; Liam Hannaway (50) of White Rise, Dunmurry in west Belfast; John Sheehy (36), of Erskine Street, Newry and Colin Patrick Winters (49), of Ardcarn Park, Newry, all pleaded guilty to charges of belonging or professing to belong to a proscribed organisation, providing weapons and explosives training, conspiring to possess explosives, firearms and ammunition with intent to endanger life.

They further admitted conspiracy to possess explosives, firearms and ammunition with intent, along with preparing acts of terrorism.

Blair, Hannaway and Winters also admitted collecting information likely to be of use to terrorists.

Sheehy further pleaded guilty to attending a meeting at Ardcarn Park for the purposes of terrorist training.

Winters also admitted to allowing his Ardcarn Park home to be used for the purposes of a terrorist meeting.

The court previously heard that Winters died in August.

As well as admitting he received weapons training, Joseph Lynch further pleaded guilty to two counts of attending a meeting for terrorist purposes.

Seamus Morgan (64), of Barcroft Park, Newry; Kevin John Paul Heaney (47), of Blackstaff Mews, Springfield Road in West Belfast and Terence Marks (60), of Parkhead Crescent, Newry, all pleaded guilty to belonging or professing to belong to a proscribed organisation.

Marks also admitted to a further charge of receiving training in the making or use of explosives for terrorism.

All of the offences took place on dates between August 11th, 2014, and November 11th, 2014.

‘Mooch’ Blair and Hannaway on Friday received five years in jail and were also found to pose a danger to the public in the future because of their previous terrorist convictions.

Lynch received a six and a half year sentence, with three years and three months to be spent in custody and the remainder on supervised licence on his release.

John Sheehy was handed a six year sentence — half to be spent in custody and half on licence.

Terence Marks was told he would serve two years in jail followed by two years on licence.

Kevin Heaney was handed a three and a half year sentence, divided equally between custody and probation.

Seamus Morgan was told he would serve 18 months in custody followed by 18 months on licence.

All the defendants were made the subject of counter terrorism notifications, ranging from ten years up to 30 years.