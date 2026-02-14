Mother found with €250,000 in car boot charged under money-laundering legislation

A Dublin mother accused of transporting a suitcase holding €275,000 in suspected crime proceeds told gardaí it “could have been drugs or a dead body for all she knew”, it is alleged.

The seizure on Friday was part of an operation by the Dublin Crime Response Team, which intercepted a car in Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, and arrested the sole occupant.

Suzann Mack (34) of Strand Street, Malahide, in the city’s north side, was charged under money-laundering legislation for possessing the alleged proceeds of criminal conduct at Northumberland Road.

She appeared at Dublin District Court on Saturday and was released on conditional bail of €1,000 pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Garda Colin O’Shea told Judge Treasa Kelly that Mack was caught red-handed in the “cash drop” but made no reply when charged.

He opposed bail, citing flight risk concerns given the seriousness of the case. He alleged that the mother of two was stopped driving her Volkswagen Passat, and a suitcase found in the boot contained bundles of €25,000. The defendant was arrested and taken to Irishtown Garda station.

During her interview, she allegedly told the garda that she was contacted and told to pick up the suitcase from an unspecified location, the court heard.

O’Shea told the judge that the woman gave a “vague account” and she had a “hide drawer” in a second car located in another part of the city, but she denied having any knowledge of that vehicle.

The court heard that when questioned about the money in the suitcase, she told gardaí “it could have been drugs or a dead body for all she knew”, and she maintained she was to be paid €200, and it was her third time. The court also heard she had a debt.

Defence counsel Kevin McCrave said his client faced an obvious serious charge, which the judge said would likely be sent to the Circuit Court, which has broader sentencing powers. He stressed that his client had agreed to hand over her passport, had children and had lived at the same address for several years.

The garda conceded to the barrister that Mack did not have a history of failing to appear in court.

McCrave listed several terms his client would agree to and argued that his unemployed client did not have the financial means to leave the jurisdiction and establish a new life in the foreseeable future.

He also said a relative of Mack depended on her to bring her to hospital appointments.

The garda replied that the accused was allegedly involved in a criminal enterprise and was charged with possession of a large amount of illicit cash.

The judge held that the woman could be granted bail with strict terms: surrender her passport, notify of any address change, provide her phone number to gardaí and be contactable by phone at all times, and sign on two days a week at her local Garda station.

Mack, who has yet to enter a plea, took up bail and will appear again later this month.

The charge is contrary to section seven of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010, an offence punishable, on conviction, by a sentence of up to 14 years. Legal aid was granted.