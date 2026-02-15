Soccer

David Gray thrilled as striker Owen Elding opens Hibernian account on full debut

New signing from Sligo Rovers has already made a strong impression at the Edinburgh club

Owen Elding heads home his first goal for Hibernian on his full debut during the Scottish Premiership game against St Mirren at Easter Road. Photograph: Alan Harvey/SNS Group via Getty Images
Sun Feb 15 2026 - 13:502 MIN READ

Hibernian head coach David Gray was delighted to see Owen Elding open his account for his new club as the Leith side overcame St Mirren on Saturday.

The 19-year-old striker – a January arrival from Sligo Rovers – marked his full debut with a glancing header that put the home side ahead just before the break.

And Hibs made sure of the victory with a second goal from Ante Suto, just two minutes after the striker was introduced from the bench.

It was a professional display from Hibs as they responded in the right manner from Tuesday’s painful derby defeat to Hearts.

And Gray was thrilled for Elding after watching his January recruit – one of six arrivals last month – find the net.

Gray, whose side moved to within two points of fourth-placed Motherwell in the Premiership, said: “I’m delighted for Owen on his first start, he’s had to be patient just through circumstances and he’s not got on in the last couple of games as well.

“I thought he affected the game in a positive way against Rangers when he came on. And everything we hoped to see from him today we definitely did, which was bringing that energy, that youthful exuberance to the game that I think was required off the back of the disappointment of last week.

“For that goal, there is his movement, anticipating where the ball’s going to go, getting across people.

“He’ll come on from that as well, he’s someone I’ve got high hopes for but at the same time still a young boy, still learning.”

