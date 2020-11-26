McEntee facing Dáil questions over appointment of Séamus Woulfe

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee is currently facing Dáil questions over the appointment of Supreme Court justice Séamus Woulfe.

The Government yielded to the question and answer session after two weeks of Opposition pressure calling for Ms McEntee to deal with the process of the former attorney general’s appointment when three sitting judges had also expressed an interest in the position.

Ceann Comhairle Sean O Fearghaíl told TDs that they may ask about the nature of process of selection of appointment to the Supreme Court, the steps involved and how it was conducted. These are all objective issues and do not encroach on other branches of Government.

The Minister cannot be questioned on the relative merits of candidates or how they were evaluated, he said.

Mr O Fearghaíl said that matters related to Cabinet including the Cabinet memo could not be asked about because of Cabinet confidentiality.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said the the Judicial Appointments Advisory Board (JAAB) recommended one person, Séamus Woulfe for the position of Supreme Court judge.

She said only one application was made to the JAAB which made the recommendation in March.

Mr Woulfe, the former attorney general, has been criticised for attending the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in Co Galway in August attended by 80 people, with allegations that it breached Covid-19 regulations.

Mr Woulfe’s attendance was the subject of a review by former chief justice Susan Denham, who found he should not resign. But a transcript of his interview with Denham sparked further controversy, culminating in Chief Justice Frank Clarke expressing the personal view he should step down.

This sparked a political crisis which led the Government to consider impeachment, bringing the associated political pressure and focus on the appointment process.

Government Chief Whip Jack Chambers said two hours had been allocated for the debate with five minutes of questions from each opposition group and party.

The Minister had offered to address the matter in her ordinary oral parliamentary questions, but this approach was rejected by the Opposition who said it was insufficient and limiting.

Some parties would have been unable to ask questions, as well as questions being grouped and submitted to the Minister beforehand.