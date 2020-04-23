Man to face charges for allegedly spitting at garda in Drogheda

A man is due in court on Thursday morning to face charges of assaulting a garda by spitting at him during a public order incident in Drogheda on Wednesday afternoon.

The alleged assault occurred at around 3.30pm in Moneymore, Drogheda as gardaí were responding to a separate incident in the area.

A male (30s) approached gardaí­ at the scene and interfered with an officer who was conducting an arrest.

The man then proceeded to spit at the garda.

A man was subsequently arrested and taken to Drogheda Garda station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The man is due to appear before Dundalk District Court on Thursday at 10.30am where he will face a charge of assaulting of a garda.

Separately, a male who was allegedly at the centre of the initial public order incident is also due before the same court.

A man in his 20s, who was reported to be in possession of a knife, had evaded gardaí­ but was arrested a short distance away by gardaí­ who gave chase on foot.