Man (30s) dies after stabbing incident in Co Clare

A man in his early 30s has died from apparent stab wounds after an assault in Ennis, Clare.

Gardaí say the assault happened at approximately 3pm on Tuesday at Gordon Drive in the town.

“Gardaí were called to a serious assault that occurred between two men and one man was seriously injured. The man was placed in the ambulance when he passed away. His body was removed to the mortuary in University Hospital Limerick where a post mortem will take place tomorrow morning, Wednesday,” gardaí said in a statement.

The scene is currently preserved and is being technically examined.

A man in his late 30s was later arrested and he is currently detained at Ennis Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the area of Cloughleigh Estate/Gordon Drive between 2.30pm and 3.30pm and who can assist them in this investigation to get in touch. They are also appealing to road users who may have camera footage that would assist gardaí to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 6848100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.