Man seriously injured in north Dublin stabbing

A man in his 30s has been admitted to hospital after being stabbed in north Dublin.

Gardaí said they attended the scene of the incident on Shangan Avenue in Ballymun at about 3.15am on Sunday where they discovered the man with serious injuries.

He was taken by ambulance to the Mater Hospital where his condition is described as serious but stable.

The scene was sealed-off to allow for a technical examination.

Witnesses are asked to contact Ballymun Garda station on 01-6664400 or the Garda confidential line on 1800-666-111. - PA