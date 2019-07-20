Man in his 20s stabbed in early morning incident in Belfast

Police are investigating an incident in which a man in his 20s was stabbed at a flat in Belfast in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The stabbing occurred at a property in the University Street area of the city.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily injury with intent and remains in custody.

The PSNI has appealed for witnesses.

Detective Inspector Kerry Brennan said: “I would appeal to anyone living in this block of flats who witnessed this incident, which spilled out from the flat into the corridor outside the front door of the premises, or anyone who has information that could assist us with our enquiries, to contact detectives at Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101 ... Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”