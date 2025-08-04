Lions tour player-by-player ratings: Beirne, Russell, Furlong and Gibson-Park lead the way

Tadhg Beirne of the Lions drives to the line to score his teams fourth try during the second Test. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty

Hugo Keenan

From a debilitating 12-day stomach bug which led to a delayed and off-colour Lions debut in game four against the Waratahs, Keenan was more like his old self against the AUNZ XV. Although brilliantly beaten in the air by Max Jorgensen for the latter’s try in the first Test, Keenan performed to his usually consistency in the series and, of course, provided the moment of the tour in Melbourne.

(First tour, 5 games, 365 mins, 1 try) Rating: 8

Blair Kinghorn

Being part of Toulouse’s bouclier de brennus win delayed his tour until game four against the Waratahs, and he then suffered a knee injury against the Brumbies. But Kinghorn showed why Andy Farrell was prepared to wait and give him time to recover, with his strong carrying off the bench key in the second Test comeback.

(First tour, 5 games, 284 minutes). Rating: 7

Tommy Freeman

A brave, strong, elusive runner, he looked in prime form against Argentina and like he was going to tear it up when scoring twice against the Reds. But although he started all three Tests he was never quite involved enough nor did he scale the heights expected of him.

(First tour, 6 games, 428 minutes, 2 tries) Rating: 7

Mack Hansen

Hansen did play in four games in his homeland after a cameo against Argentina, and was the star attraction in Canberra when visiting his family and playing against the Brumbies. But after a typically inventive, hard-working display in the 48-0 win over AUNZ XV in Adelaide, a foot injury sidelined him for the series.

(First tour, 5 games, 277 mins) Rating: 7

Jamie Osborne

A late call-up as outside backs cover, the 23-year-old acquitted himself more than adequately against the Pasifika XV when scoring two tries, one from centre and the other on the wing. His versatility ensured he stayed as cover and for training, and the experience can only benefit him and Ireland come next year’s trek to Oz and RWC 2027.

(First tour, 1 game, 80 mins, 2 tries) Rating: 6

Huw Jones

The knee injury which plagued his season delayed his try-scoring Lions debut until the third game against the Reds. Backed that up with a well-taken brace against the Waratahs and ultimately started all three Tests, scoring sharply in the second. He gave the Lions some real attacking impetus, while impressive and articulate off the pitch.

(First tour, 7 games, 455 minutes, 4 tries) Rating: 8

Lions' Garry Ringrose (centre) carries the ball forward during the Qatar Airways Lions Tour 2025 match at GIO Stadium Canberra, Australia. Photograph: Robbie Stephenson/PA Wire

Garry Ringrose

Probably the biggest hard luck story of all. Finally named in his first tour, he scored on his debut against the Force, again against the Reds and added a cracker against the Brumbies before self-diagnosing concussion symptoms the day after Pasifika XV. Picked for his Test debut in Melbourne, those symptoms returned after the Thursday training. Gets bonus point for his selfless example.

(First tour, 4 games, 212 minutes. 3 tries. Rating: 8

Bundee Aki

He remains a huge fans favourite and is now a two-time Lion and significant contributor to a series win, who provided the Lions with a rare level of physicality. On foot of becoming a father for the fifth time earlier that day, he made a big impact off the bench in the first Test, saving a try, and made a huge break in the build-up to the match-winning try in second Test. His third wasn’t the best but he’s a true winner, who truly loves winning.

(Second tour, 6 games, 387 mins, 1 try) Rating: 8

Sione Tuipulotu

Scored against the Invitational XV and in the first Test. So it must have disappointed him hugely that his tour involvement ended in his home city of Melbourne when Aki was chosen ahead of him for the second Test and then retained for the third. But Tuipulotu seemed to wear it well and had a good tour.

(First tour, 5 games, 378 minutes, 2 tries) Rating: 7

Owen Farrell

After a late, but merited, call-up for a fourth tour, he looked rejuvenated and like he had a ball too. There were a couple of lovely try assists as captain for the first time against the Pasifika, the left-footed chip for Osborne and the dummy and pass for van der Merwe. Then brought his experience and smashed rucks in the second Test comeback before a 23rd Lions appearance in the finale.

(Fourth tour, 4 games, 172 minutes) Rating: 7

James Lowe

His finishing wasn’t at his best, otherwise would have scored more than one try, and Kinghorn deserved call-up for third Test. But Lowe was much better than generally perceived. Good in the air, strong in contact, and still had X-factor. Offloaded 11 times and also had three try assists which should have been four.

(First tour, 4 games, 284 mins, 1 try) Rating: 7

Duhan van der Merwe (Scotland)

Another tour that panned out largely as expected for the South African-born Scot. There was no doubting his finishing ability, even if some of his five tries were walk-ins, and some of his strong, elusive carrying was excellent, but defensive and footballing limitations were exposed.

(Second tour, 5 games, 329 minutes, 5 tries). Rating: 5

Finn Russell kicks the ball under pressure from Nic White. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty

Finn Russell

Like many 10s before him, the gifted Scot has added shrewder kicking and man management to his game, and is playing his best rugby in his 30s. Carried his confidence from guiding Bath to two trophies into his third tour. Was superb in first Test and though his goal-kicking was awry in the second, his calmness was key in engineering that comeback. Tackled too.

(Third tour, 6 games, 419 minutes, 46 points) Rating: 9

Fin Smith

The 23-year-old never threw down the challenge expected of him, his lack of experience showing in comparison to Fin Russell, while the versatility of Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell meant he missed out on the Tests. Still, he should benefit from this tour. Defended well and had three try assists.

(First tour, 5 games, 291 minutes. Points: 21). Rating: 6

Marcus Smith

His ability to play fullback justified his selection but after starting the pre-tour game against Argentina at 15, his subsequent six appearances were all off the bench, including the first Test. Some of his running and passing was good, and there were also two try assists, but at 26 his career seems to be at something of a crossroads.

(Second tour, 7 games, 225 minutes, 1 try, 16 points) Rating: 6

Jamison Gibson‑Park of the British and Irish Lions kicks the ball against Australia. Photograph: Matt King/Getty

Jamison Gibson-Park

Few players drew more admiration from the Ronan O’Gara-Dan Biggar double act than impish, indefatigable Gibson-Park. His capacity to explore the blindside, or spring off the base – invariably picking the right option – remained undimmed and his box kicking was on the money and hung for an age. The heartbeat of the Test team.

(First tour, 5 games, 347 mins) Rating: 9

Alex Mitchell

Nowhere were the demarcation lines clearer than at 9. Mitchell would have played in every game had he not remained on the bench for 80 minutes against the Pasifika XV and in the second Test. Furthermore after starting against Argentina he wore 9 only once in Australia, against the Waratahs.

(First tour, 8 games, 211 minutes) Rating: 7

Ben White

A late call-up for the unfortunate Tomos Williams, who tore his hamstring in the act of scoring his second try against the Force, White went the full in impressive outings against the AUNZ XV, scoring a sharply taken try, and against the Pasifika XV.

(First tour, 3 games, 169 minutes, 1 try). Rating: 6

Andrew Porter

As ever, he put in a typically big shift over the course of the tour, if having to adapt to an unusual impact role in four of his six games. Still, after injury denied him four years ago, Porter deservedly reaped his rewards on this tour, the high point being the starting loosehead in a dominant Lions scrum in the second Test.

(First tour, 6 games, 242 mins, 1 try) Rating: 8

Ellis Genge

Set the tone for his tour with that huge rumble against the Pumas and remained a strong carrying and scrummaging force for the remainder of the tour. A little unlucky to drop to the bench for the second Test, he responded by making a significant impact in that comeback.

(First tour, 7 games, 278 minutes) Rating: 7

Pierre Schoeman

A popular squad man and the Lions poet in residence. The South African-born loosehead started four of the tour wins against the Force, the Waratahs, the AUNZ XV and the Pasifika XV, thus making it a solid dirt-tracker’s tour, which was more or less what was expected of him.

(First tour, 5 games, 271 minutes) Rating: 5

Dan Sheehan

Confirmed his world-class status in taking to Lions touring like a duck to water. His lineout throwing was superb until Nick Frost and co worked out the Lions’ calling by the third Test, and his tackling, carrying and finishing, whether close-in or on the edges, are of a different level – witness 17 tries in 20 games over a season that started in January!

(First tour, 6 games, 349 mins, 6 tries) Rating: 8

Ronan Kelleher

Must have been a slightly testing tour for Kelleher given all his appearances, bar his strong performance against the Reds, were off the bench. Still, it must have been a hell of a lot better than just being brought along as a training extra for a tour behind closed doors. Defended superbly, as ever, and his yellow card in the third Test was for the sins of the team.

(First tour, 8 games, 207 minutes, 1 try) Rating: 7

Luke Cowan-Dickie

His Test hopes receded after the opening night against Argentina, and he was restricted to just three more tour appearances and two more starts before a head knock before half-time against the AUNZ XV effectively ended his tour.

(Second tour, 4 games, 165 minutes) Rating: 6

Jamie George

Called up the week before the first Test as cover for Cowan-Dickie while touring with England in Argentina, the 34-year-old hooker thus made his third tour to lend his experience to the cause. Played 74 minutes against the Pasifika XV which does again underline the value of at least one midweek game during the series.

(Third tour, 1 game, 74 minutes). Rating: 6

Tadhg Furlong of the Lions runs with the ball during the second Test. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty

Tadhg Furlong

Something about the Lions jersey brings out the best in him. Had little form or game time this season but Andy Farrell appreciates what a Test match animal he is. Knowing this was probably his last Lions tour, Furlong rose to the challenge and, sharpened by four tour outings, delivered in the series with his amalgam of scrum power, physicality and deft handling. A contender for player of the series in his third tour.

(Third tour, 7 games, 328 minutes) Rating: 9

Will Stuart

Ultimately he made a good impact in the second Test off the bench, including one big carry, and scored in the third, and generally he tackled well and worked hard. That said, he made little impression on the ball with just 22 carries and three passes in his seven games in what was a low-key tour.

(First tour, 7 games, 221 minutes, 1 try) Rating: 7

Finlay Bealham

Added to his increasingly impressive, late developing CV when called up as a late replacement for the unlucky Xander Ferguson and more than justified it with solid scrummaging and defending in three starts, notably against Argentina, but had limited impact with the ball and form faded. Still no doubt he remained a positive and good-humoured tourist, which is important as not all in his position have done.

(First tour, 5 games, 222 minutes). Rating: 5

Thomas Clarkson

His call-up capped a breakthrough season for the 25-year-old. Scrummed well in his half-hour off the bench and made eight tackles, missing none. A skilful tighthead, he and Ireland should only benefit next summer and at RWC 2027

(First tour, 1 game, 29 mins) Rating: 6

Maro Itoje

Looked to be struggling before being hauled off against the Pumas, although then played strongly in his try-scoring performance against the Reds. Was part of his pack’s dominant first half in the first Test and most impressive of all was responding to an undistinguished first period in the second with perhaps his best half of all in the comeback. His presence was sorely missed when forced off last Saturday. An ever-present in three successive series and a winning Lions captain. End of.

(Third tour, 6 games, 419 minutes, 1 try) Rating: 8

Joe McCarthy

It says much about his Lions debut alongside Maro Itoje against the Force that he looked nailed on from that game to be the captain’s first Test starting partner from the battalion of locks. Was good too until his Test series was cut cruelly cut short 45 minutes in. Might have reduced Will Skelton’s influence in the second and third Tests. At 24, should have more tours.

(First tour, 4 games, 209 mins) Rating: 7

James Ryan

A slow burner of a tour, Ryan looked like he might be a forgotten man until a strong performance against the Pasifika earned him a call-up to the second Test bench. Put himself about with a big 25-minute shift off the bench on both sides of the ball and earned his start in the third Test until his nasty looking head knock.

(First tour, 6 games, 264 mins) Rating: 7

Ollie Chessum

A solidly consistent performer, the high point of which was his try-scoring display against the Brumbies at blindside, and which also earned him a place in the Test squad, although he struggled against the Will Skelton-Nick Frost combination when starting the second Test.

(First tour, 6 games, 314 minutes, 1 try) Rating: 6

Scott Cummings

Possibly the outside bet of all the locks to make the Tests, his chances suffered a setback with a poor outing in his first start against the Force, but earned the respect of many with much improved displays against the Waratahs and Pasifika XV.

(First tour, 5 games, 239 minutes, 1 try) Rating: 6

Lions' Tadhg Beirne and Jamie George. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Tadhg Beirne

What a rugby player. Had looked a little weary in the warm-ups but, as sure as night followed day, and despite the doubters, he delivered in spades come the Test series, up to and including last Saturday’s losing cause. Lineout work, skill on the ball, jackals, finishing, uber efficient tackling, with 83 in total and just eight missed. Hard to dispute player of the series, in which he played every minute.

(Second tour, 7 games, 507 minutes, 2 tries) Rating: 9

Tom Curry

A significant contributor to a series win in his second tour, Curry more than vindicated his selection for the first Test with a huge 57 minutes when his early tackle on James Slipper drew a line in the sand and he backed it up with another try-scoring 55-minute effort in the second. There were other big carries, turnovers, teak tough tackles and a couple of try assists too.

(Second tour, 6 games, 392 minutes, 2 tries) Rating: 7

Jack Conan

Underlined how blessed Irish rugby is at number eight by starting every Test for the second series running. Consistently good and especially good in the first Test, Conan’s workrate on both sides of the ball never wavered – witness 90 tackles out of 100 and 60 carries, and the floated pass to Tom Curry was the pick of three try assists. A machine and invaluable one too.

(Second tour, 6 games, 414 minutes) Rating: 8

Ben Earl

Probably needed a huge game against Argentina at number eight given the presence and experience of Conan as a more authentic player in that role, and especially bearing in mind the surfeit of opensides. There were some trademark carries in that game and throughout, notably against the AUNZ XV and in the third Test.

(First tour, 7 games, 305 minutes, tries) Rating: 6

Jac Morgan

Kept the Welsh flag flying for their travelling thousands after the early loss of Tomos Williams and remained consistently good on the ball, over the ball – winning nine turnovers – and opposing the ball, making 72 tackles and missing just four. And, of course, there was that clear out, which also typified his impact when called up for the second Test.

(First tour, 7 games, 312 minutes, 2 tries) Rating: 7

Josh van der Flier

Played plenty of minutes yet will come home disappointed to miss out on the series in what will likely be his one Lions tour. Played well against the Force, and statistically was the best openside leading into the series. Yet signs looked ominous after an undistinguished hour against the Brumbies, and again when Jac Morgan was taken off ahead of him against the Pasifika. More than a little unlucky.

(First tour, 5 games, 267 minutes). Rating: 6

Henry Pollock

Perhaps didn’t quite fulfil the promise generated by his blistering end-of-season form although played well off the bench against the Pumas and his best performance of the tour against the Force. Still, it was worth the punt. He’s a huge talent and will assuredly tour again more than once if he stay fit and healthy.

(First tour, 5 games, 285 minutes). Rating: 6