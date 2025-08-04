Man (49) with injuries found dead in Co Tipperary house

Gardaí have begun an investigation after a man's body was found in a Co Tipperary house. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

A man with a number of injuries has been found dead in a house in Carrick-on-Suir in Co Tipperary early on Monday morning.

The man (49) was found by gardaí and family members in a house in the Ravenswood area of the town. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a local GP.

Gardaí have begun an investigation.

Gardaí immediately cordoned off the area and requested the services of the State Pathologist’s office and crime scene examiners from the Garda Technical Bureau.

Gardaí have begun door-to-door enquiries to try to establish when the man was last seen alive and whether anyone heard any disturbance at the house in the 150-house estate.

They have also begun canvassing houses in the area to see whether there is any CCTV footage that would help them identify anyone who may have entered the house.

Gardaí say the investigation will be guided by the postmortem that is expected to take place at University Hospital Waterford later today.