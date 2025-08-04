Crime & Law

Man arrested as part of investigation into fatal stabbing of Mark Carroll in Finglas

The 34-year-old was stabbed to death in a house in Finglas in June 2024

A Garda forensic van pictured in June 2024 outside a house in the Scribblestown area of Finglas, where Mark Carroll was fatally stabbed. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos
Conor Gallagher
Mon Aug 04 2025 - 16:01

Gardaí have arrested a man as part of their investigation into the suspected murder of Mark Carroll (34) in Dublin more than a year ago.

Mr Carroll (34) was stabbed to death following an argument in the Scribblestown area of Finglas on June 9th, 2024.

The incident happened while Mr Carroll, a father of two, was visiting a house. He was socialising with a number of people when the argument broke out.

A suspect was quickly identified. However, he had fled the area and efforts to locate him were unsuccessful until this week.

He has a number of serious criminal convictions and was recently released from prison.

Both men were known to each other but were not related.

One line of investigation was that the suspect fled to the UK following the attack.

On Monday, gardaí issued a statement confirming they have a arrested a suspect.

The man, aged in his 30s, is being held for questioning at a Garda station in Dublin under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. He can be questioned for up to 24 hours.

