Man due in court over death of another man in Phibsborough
Suspect in 40s arrested on Friday after dead body was found in house in north Dublin
Gardaí at the scene of a residence on Auburn Street in Phibsborough, Dublin 7, on Friday evening after the body of a man was discovered on Friday afternoon. Photograph: Collins
A man in his 40s has been charged in connection with death of a man in north Dublin.
The body of a man, also in his 40s, was found at a house on Auburn Street, Phibsborough, on Friday.
A man was arrested over the death on Friday and he is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Monday morning.
The Garda Technical Bureau was continuing to examine the scene on Satruday which remained sealed off.