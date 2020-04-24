Man due in court over alleged breach of coronavirus restrictions

A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in north Dublin for allegedly breaching restrictions on movement introduced to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Gardaí in Ballymun arrested and charged the man after receiving directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to charge him over four breaches of legislation to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“In relation to all the cases gardaí did engage, educate, encourage and as a last resort did have to enforce,” a statement from the Garda Press Office said.

The man is due to appear before Dublin District Court at 10.30am on Friday.

A total of 32 people had been arrested for failing to comply with restrictions on non-essential travel and exercise more than 2km from the home, as of last Tuesday.

Another two people were also arrested last week on the instruction of a medical professional. The emergency legislation grants gardaí the power to detain people who are infected with Covid-19 who refuse to self-isolate, if the direction comes from a health worker.

Under the new guidelines, Garda must seek permission from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) before bringing charges under the emergency legislation.