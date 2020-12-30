Man dies after being shot by gardaí following standoff in Co Dublin

A man has died after being shot by gardaí in Clonee, Co Dublin.

It is understood the man, aged in his mid to late 20s, threatened a person in a shop in Hartstown with a knife. About 15 gardaí responded to this incident.

The man then walked a short distance into Manorfields Estate in Clonee through a pedestrian walkway as more than 12 gardaí followed him, telling members of the public to keep clear.

The Garda Press Office later said in a statement that the man threatened the officers pursuing him with the knife.

Gardaí followed the man to his house on Manorfied Drive where the Armed Support Unit also responded.

Neighbours who witnessed the incident said the man appeared to be in an extremely agitated state.

It is understood gardaí used less than lethal weapons on the man but he continued to act in a threatening manner.

At one point at least one garda opened fire and shot the man in his front garden. Neighbours reported hearing five shots.

Sources say the man was hit three times.

An ambulance attended the scene and paramedics performed CPR on the man before taking him to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown where he was pronounced dead this afternoon.

Several of his family members who were living in the house have been taken to another location.

The scene has been sealed off.

A Garda investigation is under way and the Garda Ombudsman is to be alerted in line with standard procedure.