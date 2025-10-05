Man arrested after fatal road crash in Co Wexford

The driver of a van involved in a Co Wexford crash was pronounced dead at the scene, gardaí said. Illustration: Paul Scott

A man has been arrested following the death of a man in his sixties in a road crash in Co Wexford overnight.

The incident occurred on the N25 near Drinagh at approximately 1:10am.

Gardaí said a passenger van and a jeep were involved. The driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was removed to the morgue at Wexford General Hospital where a postmortem examination is due to take place.

A passenger in one of the vehicles was also brought to Wexford General Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injury.

“A man aged in his 40s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of offences under the Road Traffic Act and is currently detained at a Garda station in Wexford under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act,” gardaí said in a statement on Sunday.

The road was closed to preserve the scene for examination by garda forensic collision investigators. Local diversions were put in place.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage from the N25 between 12.30am and 1.30am on Sunday are asked to make it available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wexford Garda station on (053) 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any other station.