‘All business issues’ at Conor McGregor’s brewery ‘have been, or will be, resolved’, firm says

All business issues at Conor McGregor’s Dublin brewery, Forged Stout Production, “have been or will be resolved”, the company has said.

A statement on behalf of Forged Irish Stout (FIS), brewed by Forged Stout Production (FSP), was issued at the weekend in response to a query from The Irish Times seeking comment about two separate High Court cases taken against the brewery firm alleging failure to pay total debts of almost €250,000.

A petition to wind up Forged Stout Production, with registered offices at Millbank Business Park, Lucan, Co Dublin, over an alleged debt of about €36,000 was filed last Tuesday on behalf of Enterprise Tondelli, of Parma, Italy

It came on the heels of a separate debt claim seeking judgment for more than €204,000, filed the previous week by Minch Malt, an Irish malt provider based in Athy, Co Kildare, owned by Belgian-headquartered global malting company Boortmalt.

Enterprise Tondelli, a supplier of packaging equipment, canning and bottling machinery, claims it is owed about €36,557 for goods and services provided to FSP between February and April 2024. It issued a formal demand for payment on September 8th last and, when that was not paid within 21 days, issued its petition.

In its separate proceedings, Minch Malt claims about €207,000 is owed to it by FSP, which it alleges has failed, despite repeated demands, to pay sums due and owing within the past six years. It claims it is entitled to judgment for that sum.

On Saturday evening, a brief statement was issued in response to a query from The Irish Times on Wednesday to Mr McGregor’s public relations representative seeking any response to the issuing of the two sets of proceedings.

It said: “We are humbled with the continued interest in our beverages and business models. Forged Irish Stout, the world’s fastest-growing stout brand, continues to brew its superior, Irish-owned and operated stout in Dublin. All business issues have been or will be resolved.”

The statement was signed “FIS Team”.