Drugs worth almost €139,000 seized at mail centres

Illegal drugs worth almost €139,000 have been seized at mail centres in Dublin and Athlone.

Detector dog Sam helped Revenue officers at Dublin Mail Centre seize herbal cannabis, magic mushrooms, and cannabis-infused jellies, along with 4.5 litres of liquid amphetamines.

The drugs, worth an estimated €117,000, were discovered on Friday in parcels from the United States, France, and the Netherlands which were declared as containing ornaments, sweets, clothing, and gifts. The packages were heading for addresses in Dublin and Louth.

Packages containing heroin, MDMA, cocaine, and herbal cannabis were seized at the Athlone Mail Centre.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Revenue officers at Athlone Mail Centre, with the assistance of detector dog Bailey, seized 1.7kg of various drugs worth nearly €21,400.

Packages from America and the UK, containing heroin, MDMA, cocaine, and herbal cannabis, were en route to locations throughout the country.

Detector dog Bailey who held find the illegal drugs in Athlone.

A Revenue spokeswoman said investigations into the two seizures are ongoing.

These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.