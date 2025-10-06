Delgany Golf Club says keeping residential zoning is essential for its viability

Members say if their lands are dezoned it would significantly reduce the value of the club's assets. File photograph: Getty

Delgany Golf Club is seeking to retain the residential zoning that applies to some of its land in Co Wicklow.

Representatives from the club met councillors in July to discuss the proposed dezoning of these lands in the new Local Area Plan for Greystones and Delgany.

A club representative said that in the event of an economic downturn in the future “a very small infill development could rescue us from disaster”, it was stated in correspondence released via a Freedom of Information request.

However, they stressed this would be “a last resort”.

In a separate email sent to councillors on July 4th, the club said “retention of the existing zoning of these lands is crucial to the financial viability of the club”.

“We have a substantial bank loan outstanding and part of the bank covenant is that the loan-to-value ratio of our property remains at a certain level,” it said.

“If these lands are dezoned it will significantly reduce the value of the club assets, which potentially could result in a breach of our covenant and a call-in of our loan.”

The areas of zoned land “are within the village area, are well located and serviced and, in the current housing crisis, we cannot understand why they would be dezoned”, the email said.

“We have incurred considerable professional fees and time in assessing our options on these lands,” it also said.

A further email sent to councillors on July 14th noted how, following the closure of Glen of the Downs, Kilcoole and Charlesland golf clubs in recent years, an inflow of new members had helped the Delgany club “effectively stay afloat following some very lean years”.

“While we are now in a much better place, we have to manage our finances and our loan-servicing very carefully,” it said.

“Any future economic downturn could lead to more financial difficulty and, while development of any part of our sites would be a last resort and not favoured by the members, a very small infill development could rescue us from disaster.

“While unlikely to be exercised, we need to retain this option for future security.”

It is understood the club has no intention at present to develop any land for housing.

Club chairman Colm Whooley said the submission to councillors “was aimed at maintaining the status quo to provide the club with a last resort in reacting to some unforeseen financial crisis in the longer term”.

“It would be negligent of the club not to try and keep the planning it currently has,” he said.

Cllr Tom Fortune, an Independent member of Wicklow County Council, said he and other councillors are set to recommend the land is not rezoned at a council meeting on Monday.

Mr Fortune, who was among the councillors who met representatives from the golf club in July, said the club’s rationale for retaining its residential zoning “makes sense”.