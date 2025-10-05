Gardaí continue to question woman about fatal assault of man in Co Tipperary

A member of the Garda Technical Bureau enters the scene of the fatal assault in Carrick on Suir, Co Tipperary on Sunday. Photograph: Barry Roche

Gardaí were continuing to question a 24-year-old woman on Sunday night about the death of a middle-aged man found with stab wounds in a house in Co Tipperary late on Saturday night.

The Czech woman was arrested at the scene of the fatal assault at a house at Callanan’s Lane off Castle Street in Carrick-on-Suir at around 11.30pm on Saturday.

Gardaí were called to the house after receiving a 999 call and they found a 47-year-old Czech man unresponsive after suffering a number of stab wounds to the chest.

Paramedics worked to try to resuscitate the man but he was pronounced dead at the house. His body remained at the house overnight as gardaí preserved the scene.

Gardaí requested the services of the State Pathologist’s Office and State Pathologist, Dr Heidi Okkers, carried out a preliminary examination of the body at the scene on Sunday afternoon.

The man’s body was then removed to University Hospital Waterford where Dr Okkers carried out a postmortem examination.

Gardaí were expected to upgrade their investigation from one of assault to murder in light of the postmortem results.

Meanwhile, gardaí conveyed the woman, who was known to the deceased, to Clonmel Garda station where she was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

The act allows gardaí to detain suspects for up to 24 hours but the woman was medically examined on arrival and her questioning was suspended until approximately 8.30am on Sunday.

Garda sources said that if the woman opted to exercise her rest period on Sunday night, it was likely her period of detention would expire early on Monday afternoon.

Gardaí on Saturday carried out door-to-door inquiries in houses surrounding Callanan’s Lane.

They were also canvassing both domestic residences and business premises in the town for CCTV footage to help them piece together the deceased’s last movements.

Gardaí are not releasing the name of the deceased until all next of kin in the Czech Republic have been notified but it’s understood the man had been living in Carrick-on-Suir for a number of years.

Gardaí have set up an incident room and are appealing to anyone who may have any information about the incident to contact them at Clonmel Garda station on 052 617 7640.