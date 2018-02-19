Man comes forward over crash which seriously injured 24-year-old

A man has presented himself to gardaí following a suspected hit-and-run incident in Dublin early on Sunday morning in which a young man was seriously injured.

Dylon Fitzgibbon (24) was found lying on the road by the junction of Parnell Road and Clogher Road in Dublin 12 at 5.55am on Sunday.

Mr Fitzgibbon, who is from Co Cork but is living in Dublin where he works in IT, is believed to have been returning home after a night out when the incident occurred.

Investigating gardaí believe the man may have been struck by a vehicle which failed to stop at the scene.

The injured man was brought to St James’ Hospital where he is being treated for serious head injuries. The gardaí did not name Mr Fitzgibbon.

On Sunday evening a man presented himself at Sundrive Road Garda station in Crumlin and it is understood a vehicle is being examined. The man is helping gardaí with their investigations.

Garda investigators believe Mr Fitzgibbon had made his way from Camden Street at about 4.30am towards Portobello and down Harrington Street, the South Circular Road, past Harold’s Cross Bridge and down Parnell Road.

They are appealing for information on the incident, particularly from drivers with dash cameras on their vehicles.

Mr Fitzgibbon also suffered serious head injuries in Boston four years ago after a fall outside a bar.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sundrive Road Garda station on 01 666 6600, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda station.