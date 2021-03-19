Man charged in connection with international invoice-redirect fraud scheme

A man in his 20s has been charged in connection with an international invoice redirect fraud scheme, and is to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Saturday morning.

The man had been arrested on Monday and questioned over the course of the week in Irishtown Garda Station. He had been arrested following a search in Naas, Co Kildare.

He is one of a large number of individuals who have been arrested to date in connection with an investigation into the fraud scheme by Garda, called Operation Skein.

Earlier on Friday, a 16-year-old boy suspected of receiving €30,000 from fraud into his bank account was arrested as part of the operation, following a search of his home.

A Garda spokesman confirmed the juvenile was released on Friday evening, “for consideration of inclusion in the Juvenile Diversion Programme”.

The teenager was the 16th person arrested under the Garda’s Operation Skein.