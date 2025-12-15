Rugby

Jack Conan available for Leinster’s URC fixture against Ulster

Ireland flanker failed an early HIA in Champions Cup win over Leicester

Leinster backrow Jack Conan. Photograph: Andrew Conan/Inpho
Mon Dec 15 2025 - 15:361 MIN READ

Ireland backrow Jack Conan will be available for selection for Leinster’s United Rugby Championship game against Ulster at the Aviva Stadium of Friday (kick-off 7.45pm).

Conan has come through the graduated return to play protocols following a head injury he picked up in Leinster’s 23-15 Champions Cup win over Leicester on Friday.

The 33-year-old was involved in a heavy collision with Leicester fullback Freddie Steward in the opening minutes of the second round fixture at Welford Road, subsequently failing his HIA to be replaced by Max Deegan.

Jimmy O’Brien will undergo further assessed on a hamstring injury, with a decision on his availability to be made later in the week, as is the case for prop Tadhg Furlong and backrow Will Connors.

The province offered no further updates on longer-term absentees Cormac Foley, Hugo Keenan, James Culhane, Jamie Osborne, Ryan Baird, Jordan Larmour, Andrew Porter, Garry Ringrose and RG Snyman.

Johnny Watterson is a sports writer with The Irish Times
