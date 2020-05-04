Man arrested in connection with Dublin assault released without charge

A man arrested in connection with an assault at a Dublin apartment complex on Saturday night has been released without charge.

Gardaí said a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene of an assault which took place in the Kilmore Road area of Dublin 5 at about 11.50pm on Saturday.

Another man (50s) received head injuries and was taken to Beaumont Hospital, where gardaí said his condition was described as not life threatening.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.