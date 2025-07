Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Golf

The British Open, The Open, The Open Championship . . . whatever it’s called, it is certainly one of the most prestigious, valued and oldest annual golf tournaments. The 153rd edition is being held at Royal Portrush in Co Antrim, but will the winner be local? - Thursday-Sunday, Sky Sports

Rugby

After a long, long build-up and half a dozen warm-up matches, the first test of the 2025 Lions Tour is finally here. The first of three clashes between Andy Farrell’s Lions and Joe Schmidt’s Australia will be at Lang Park, Brisbane on Saturday. - Saturday, Sky Sports

Hurling

The first All-Ireland senior hurling final that features Cork and Tipperary will take place at Croke Park this weekend. Cork are very strong favourites to end their 20-year wait for the Liam MacCarthy Cup. - Sunday, RTÉ & BBC

MONDAY (July 14th)

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 9am-noon, 2pm-6pm - Practice The Open Championship

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am - 3rd Test, D5 England v India

CYCLING - TG4, TNT Sports 1 & ITV4, noon-5.10pm - Stage 10 Tour de France

RUGBY - RugbyPass TV - U20 World Cup - 2.30pm England v Wales, 5pm Ireland v Scotland , 5pm France v New Zealand , 7.30pm Italy v Australia , 7.30pm South Africa v Argentina

5pm , 5pm , 7.30pm , 7.30pm GAA - TG4, 8pm-9pm Weekend highlights

TUESDAY (July 15th)

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 9am-noon, 2pm-6pm - Practice The Open Championship

WEDNESDAY (July 16th)

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 9am-6pm - Practice The Open Championship

CYCLING - TG4 & TNT Sports 1, noon-4.50pm, ITV4, 2pm-4.45pm - Stage 11 Tour de France

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 12.30pm - 1st ODI Women: England v India

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - League Cup - 7.45pm Kilmarnock v Livingston

SOCCER - RTÉ 2, BBC 1 & UTV - Women’s Euro Quarter-final - 8pm Norway v Italy

THURSDAY (July 17th)

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 6.30am-9.30pm The Open Championship

CYCLING - TG4, 1pm-5.30pm, TNT Sports 1, noon-5.30pm, ITV4, 2pm-5.35pm - Stage 12 Tour de France

SOCCER - RTÉ 2, BBC 1 & UTV - 8pm Women’s Euro Quarter-final 2

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Action - Super League - 8pm St Helens v Leigh

GOLF - BBC 2, 9pm-10.30pm Open highlights

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 10pm-1am Barracuda Championship

FRIDAY (July 18th)

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 6.30am-9.30pm The Open Championship

RUGBY Premier Sports 2 - 9.05am Samoa v Scotland

CYCLING - TG4, noon-5.05pm, TNT Sports 1, 11.30am-5pm, ITV4, 2pm-5pm - Stage 13 Tour de France

SOCCER - RTÉ 2, BBC 1 & UTV - Women’s Euro Quarter-final - 8pm Spain v Switzerland

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports+, Super League - 8pm Huddersfield v Wakefield , 8pm Leeds v Salford RD

, 8pm GOLF - BBC 2, 9pm-10.30pm Open highlights

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 10pm-1am Barracuda Championship

SATURDAY (July 19th)

RUGBY - Sky Sports Action - 8.05am New Zealand v France , 11am Australia v Lions

, 11am GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 9am-8.30pm The Open Championship

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am - 2nd ODI Women: England v India

CYCLING - TG4 & ITV4, 11.30am-4.55pm, TNT Sports 1, 10.30am-5pm - Stage 14 Tour de France

ATHLETICS - BBC 1, 1.15pm-4.25pm, Virgin Media Two, 2pm-4pm - London Diamond League

RACING - UTV, 1.30pm-4pm Newbury

RACING - RTÉ 2, 2.30pm-4.30pm The Curragh

RUGBY LEAGUE - BBC 2 & Sky Sports - Super League - 3pm Wigan v Hull FC

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - League Cup - 3pm Stirling Albion v Hearts

RUGBY - Sky Sports Action - 4.10pm South Africa v Georgia

GAA - TG4 - Women’s SFC Semi-finals - 5.15pm Meath v Kerry , 7.30pm Dublin v Galway

, 7.30pm RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Mix - Super League - 6pm Catalans v Hull KR

DARTS - Sky Sports+, 7pm-11pm - Blackpool World Matchplay

SOCCER - RTÉ 2, BBC 1 & UTV - 8pm Women’s Euro Quarter-final 4

GOLF - BBC 2, 8pm-10pm Open highlights

RUGBY Sky Sports+, 8.40pm Argentina v Uruguay

GAA - RTÉ 1, 9.30pm-11.25pm Up for the Match

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 10pm-1am Barracuda Championship

SUNDAY (July 20th)