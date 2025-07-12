Drugs valued at €2.2 million seized by gardaí in Dublin and Laois

The seized drugs, which included diamorphine, have been sent off for forensic analysis. Photograph: An Garda Síochána

More than €2 million of drugs have been seized in related raids by gardaí in Laois and Dublin.

A man has been arrested in connection with the seizure and is being detained under the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Garda station in the Dublin metropolitan region.

The raids were part of investigations under Operation Tara targeting drug-trafficking networks.

Officers from Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau were involved in the raids with help from the Clondalkin Drugs Unit.

They first intercepted a vehicle on the M7 in Co Laois on Friday.

About €100,000 of suspected cocaine was discovered and seized. A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene.

A follow-up search at a home in west Dublin led to the discovery of an estimated €160,000 cannabis, €1.2 million ketamine, €530,000 cocaine and €210,000 diamorphine.

Cash and a number of items were also seized by gardaí.

The seized drugs, with a total estimated street value of €2.2 million, have been sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Gardaí said investigations were continuing.