Drugs valued at €2.2 million seized by gardaí in Dublin and Laois

Gardaí find ketamine, cocaine and cannabis in home after they stop car and arrest man

The seized drugs, which included diamorphine, have been sent off for forensic analysis. Photograph: An Garda Síochána
Conor Pope
Sat Jul 12 2025 - 14:38

More than €2 million of drugs have been seized in related raids by gardaí in Laois and Dublin.

A man has been arrested in connection with the seizure and is being detained under the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Garda station in the Dublin metropolitan region.

The raids were part of investigations under Operation Tara targeting drug-trafficking networks.

Officers from Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau were involved in the raids with help from the Clondalkin Drugs Unit.

They first intercepted a vehicle on the M7 in Co Laois on Friday.

About €100,000 of suspected cocaine was discovered and seized. A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene.

A follow-up search at a home in west Dublin led to the discovery of an estimated €160,000 cannabis, €1.2 million ketamine, €530,000 cocaine and €210,000 diamorphine.

Cash and a number of items were also seized by gardaí.

The seized drugs, with a total estimated street value of €2.2 million, have been sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Gardaí said investigations were continuing.

