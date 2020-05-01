Cannabis worth €800,000 uncovered at Dublin postal depot

Revenue has uncovered 40kg of herbal cannabis, worth about €800,000, at a postal depot in Dublin.

The drugs were hidden in poster tubes which had been sent through the post and were destined for several addresses in west Dublin.

The drugs were located using the Revenue’s detector dog, James. The poster tubes were packaged in a number of boxes which originated in the Netherlands. The seizure was made as a result of “a number of ongoing operations,” Revenue said.

It is believed Dublin gangs are using the postal system to import drugs after other smuggling routes were shut down as part of movement restrictions to address to coronavirus pandemic.

The drugs will be passed to the State forensic laboratory for analysis and gardaí will launch an investigation.

James, the Revenue detector dog. Photograph: Revenue

“These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295,” Revenue said.

Separately, gardaí at Dublin Port have arrested two men and seized €76,228 in Stirling notes following a search of a car in the early hours of Friday morning. The find is understood to be linked to organised crime.

Just after 12am, personnel from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau, the Garda Immigration Unit and the Armed Support Unit stopped a car at a Covid-19 checkpoint as it arrived into Dublin Port.

An initial search revealed cash hidden behind a panel. The car was seized and a further technical examination uncovered the rest of the money.

Two males, aged in their 30s and 40s, were arrested at the scene and are currently being detained for questioning in Store Street Garda Station.