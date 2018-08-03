Man arrested after cannabis worth €33,000 seized in Dublin

A man has been arrested after a haul of cannabis worth up to €33,000 was seized at a home in Dublin’s north inner city.

The man, who is in his 50s, was arrested following a Special Crime Task Force intelligence-led operation on Friday morning.

Intelligence units discovered a quantity of cannabis resin with an estimated street value of up to €33,000 (pending analysis) at the house.

The man is currently detained at Mountjoy Garda station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (drug trafficking) Act 1996.