Man arrested after burglaries in Dublin

A man has been arrested in connection with a number of burglaries in Dublin in the run up to Christmas.

Gardaí had been investigating seven home break-ins in the Walkinstown and Greenhill’s area in recent weeks.

On Friday they issued a statement saying a man aged in his 40s had been arrested.

He is being held at Crumlin Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and is expected to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Saturday morning.

Uniformed gardaí from Crumlin made the arrest as part of Operation Thor targeting organised crime.