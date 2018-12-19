Eleven arrested during ‘day of action’ in Co Cork

Eleven people were arrested and charged in west Co Cork during a “day of action” by gardaí on Tuesday.

The “day of action” was carried out as part of Operation Thor and the arrests relate to a number of recent incidents in the area.

These incidents include robbery, the sale and supply of drugs, theft and fraud offences, harassment, criminal damage, the handling of stolen property and possession of offensive weapons.

A total of 27 charges were brought against the 11 people arrested.

Twelve summonses and a bench warrant were also executed during the day.

Garda drugs and roads policing units, an Armed Support Unit, and Revenue officers were among those involved in the “day of action”.

As part of the operation, checkpoints were set up on the N71 at Ballinhassig and on the R586 at Dunmanway, which led to one arrest for drug-driving and the detection of two motorists with no insurance, two motorists with no road tax, and one instance of dyed diesel.